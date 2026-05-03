FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA/NHL Game 7s

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 3, with a chance to turn a $5 wager into $250 in bonus bets if it wins. With NBA and NHL Game 7s plus a full MLB slate on the schedule, there is no shortage of action to target today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for today's Game 7s

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit $250 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

With Game 7s on tap for the Canadiens vs. Lightning and the Raptors vs. Cavaliers, there are plenty of compelling spots to place that opening wager. Say you back the Raptors to advance after RJ Barrett's overtime three-pointer forced this deciding game. If Toronto wins, you pocket your cash winnings and collect $250 in bonus bets on top of it. If the Cavaliers pull through instead, you simply do not receive the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is needed at registration.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel Sportsbook is also running its NBA BetProtect+ feature throughout the NBA Playoffs. This optional add-on provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a player you bet on exits the game due to injury at any point, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlay legs are voided with the remaining legs recalculated at adjusted odds. It is a fully transparent feature you can toggle on or off during bet placement, making it a smart consideration for player props in today's Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 7.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel new-user offer for today's NBA and NHL Game 7s

Claiming the FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to receive your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any available market, such as the Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 7, the Raptors vs. Cavaliers, the Wild vs. Avalanche, or any MLB game on today's slate. If your bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Today's loaded schedule of Game 7s and MLB action is exactly the kind of day when the sportsbook tends to stack its offers. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest deals available to your account. Checking back regularly is the best way to make sure you never miss a boost or limited-time offer tied to marquee events like these FanDuel promo codes.

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