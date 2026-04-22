FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets if it Wins for MLB, NBA Playoffs and NHL Action

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins on Wednesday's loaded sports slate. With MLB rivalry games, NBA playoff intensity, and Stanley Cup battles all taking center stage, bettors can target $250 in bonus bets across multiple sports. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 22.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Wednesday's games

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this new-user welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox at +120 odds and win, you receive your $6 in winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose that initial wager, you receive no bonus. The NBA playoffs also offer compelling opportunities, with teams facing elimination pressure creating value in player props and game totals.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for MLB and playoff action

Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps to get started with Wednesday's games.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days of receiving them.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and special promotions. Current users can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often include same-game parlay boosts for major sporting events, enhanced odds on popular betting markets, and seasonal campaigns tied to playoff action. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, so checking the promotions section regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.