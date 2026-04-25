FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Early Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without entering any code for Saturday's NBA playoffs early games. The $250 bonus bet promotion activates when your initial $5 wager wins on either the Pistons vs. Magic or Thunder vs. Suns matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 25.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA playoffs betting

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code entry during registration. New customers must deposit at least $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place your first $5 wager on any betting market, including Saturday's NBA games.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the original bonus amount from withdrawable winnings.

Consider betting on the Pistons vs. Magic series, which stands tied 1-1 heading to Orlando. If you wager $5 on Detroit to win Game 3 at +150 odds and they prevail, you receive your $12.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. Alternatively, backing the Thunder to complete a sweep against Phoenix at -200 odds would return $7.50 in winnings plus the bonus if Oklahoma City wins.

FanDuel also offers NBA BetProtect+ during the playoffs, providing injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee. This optional feature refunds straight bets or removes injured legs from parlays if a player exits due to injury.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's games

Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer before Saturday's early NBA playoff games tip off:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using your personal information and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including the Pistons vs. Magic or Thunder vs. Suns games. Collect your $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and odds boosts for current users beyond this new customer welcome bonus. Existing bettors can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers and special playoff promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

These recurring FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often target specific games, player performances or betting markets. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers throughout major sporting events like the NBA playoffs, providing additional value for regular customers who want to maximize their betting experience.

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