FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to win $300 in Bonus Bets for Bears vs. Commanders
The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a chance to win $300 in bonus bets. No code is required — just a $5 deposit and wager. There are numerous sportsbook promos to choose from, but this FanDuel offer combines simplicity with value like no other.
The Bears are fresh off a bye and aiming to upset the Commanders, who just beat the Chargers and could be surging for the Week 6 finale.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Bears vs. Commanders
FanDuel’s new user promotion is simple. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just register, deposit at least $5, and place your first bet on Bears vs. Commanders or any eligible market. If and only if your first bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be delivered within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $20 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $20 in winnings, not $40, since the stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Your first bet must win to receive $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- You must wager bonus bets once before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
Since the win condition is essential — only winning first bets qualify for the bonus — consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite to maximize your chance of unlocking the $300 bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the FanDuel offer for Bears vs. Commanders
Prime-time matchups call for prime betting opportunities, and Bears vs. Commanders is no exception. With the Commanders surging after a big win and the Bears looking to bounce back after a week off, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Here’s your game plan for claiming the FanDuel offer:
- Register: Create your FanDuel account using your personal information and complete the identity verification process.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your account.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 6 market (including Bears vs. Commanders) or any other sports market on the app.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can access a range of exciting ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the season. Keep checking the app for the latest ways to add extra value to your bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.