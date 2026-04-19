FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus and BetProtect+ for NBA and NHL Playoff Action on Sunday

New bettors can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff slate. The April 19 offer includes enhanced sportsbook promos featuring BetProtect+ for NBA playoff action, making it an ideal time to wager on marquee matchups like Celtics vs. 76ers and Avalanche vs. Kings.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code to activate. New users simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics to cover the spread against Philadelphia and Boston wins by the required margin, you receive the full $250 bonus. However, if the 76ers cover or the game falls short of expectations, you only lose your initial $5 stake. The bonus structure provides significant upside potential while limiting downside exposure.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Initial wager must be placed on any FanDuel market using real money.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winning wagers from bonus funds.

BetProtect+ available for NBA playoff player props with optional 3% fee.

The BetProtect+ feature adds extra value for NBA playoff betting. This optional protection covers player prop bets for a 3% fee, providing full-game injury coverage. If a player exits due to injury, straight bets receive cash refunds while parlays have the affected leg removed and recalculated at adjusted odds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for playoff betting

Claiming this welcome offer takes just minutes and positions you for Sunday's playoff action across both leagues.

Register for a new FanDuel account using your personal information and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on NBA or NHL playoff markets. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your first bet wins.

New users can explore comprehensive betting options and platform features by reading our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities and enhanced odds specials. These rotating promotions appear in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app and often target specific games or player performances.

Current users should check the promotions section frequently, as FanDuel updates these offers throughout playoff seasons. Popular promotion types include same-game parlay boosts, no-sweat bets for marquee games and enhanced payouts on specific player achievements during postseason play.

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