FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Saturday Late Games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins. This $250 bonus creates excellent value for betting on Saturday's NBA Playoffs late games. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while this April 18 welcome offer remains available.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for NBA Playoffs betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for activation. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. When that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Saturday's NBA Playoffs slate presents compelling betting opportunities for this welcome offer. The Atlanta Hawks face the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference matchup, while the Houston Rockets battle LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference. Both games feature teams with strong regular season records and playoff aspirations.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Hawks to cover the spread against the Knicks at +110 odds and win, you receive your $5.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use $100 of those bonus bets on the Rockets moneyline at +150 odds and win, you collect $150 in withdrawable cash without the $100 bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's NBA Playoffs games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes before Saturday's late playoff games tip off.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on Hawks vs Knicks, Rockets vs Lakers, or any other available market. Collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NBA Playoffs and beyond. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance the betting experience for loyal users.

Current customers can discover these FanDuel promo codes and promotional offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating promotions often coincide with major sporting events and provide additional value for active bettors across various sports and betting markets.

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