FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA and NHL Playoff Action on April 19, Unlock BetProtect+

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an opportunity to earn $250 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff slate. This $250 bonus becomes available when your initial bet wins, making April 19 an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos during playoff season.

How the FanDuel promo code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

New FanDuel users can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code . The offer requires a $5 minimum deposit and an initial $5 wager on any available market. If your bet wins, you receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place your first $5 real money wager on any market, including Sunday's playoff games.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics to cover the spread against Philadelphia and win, you receive $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, no bonus is awarded. FanDuel also offers BetProtect+ for NBA playoff player props, providing injury protection for a 3% fee that refunds straight bets or removes injured legs from parlays.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for playoff action

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes before Sunday's games begin.

Register for a new FanDuel account using your personal information and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 wager on any available market, such as the Celtics vs. 76ers or Avalanche vs. Kings. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed information about betting options and platform features.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users during playoff season

FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. These offers typically include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on marquee matchups. Current users can find these rotating promotions in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

The sportsbook frequently updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses during high-profile sporting events. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you don't miss limited-time offers designed to enhance your playoff betting experience across both leagues.

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