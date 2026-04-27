FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB Action

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets if their initial $5 wager wins on tonight's action. With NBA playoff elimination games, intense NHL postseason matchups, and a full MLB slate on Monday, April 27, bettors can target the $250 bonus opportunity across multiple sports. FanDuel also offers comprehensive sportsbook promos for tonight's games.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Monday's games

New FanDuel customers can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code . The FanDuel sign-up bonus requires a minimum $5 deposit and an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The offer includes several key terms and conditions:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Thunder to cover the spread against Phoenix at -4.5 and Oklahoma City wins by six points, you receive $250 in bonus bets. If the Thunder only win by three points, your initial $5 is lost and no bonus bets are awarded. FanDuel's NBA BetProtect+ feature also provides injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee during the playoffs.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel promo codes for NBA playoffs and MLB betting

New users can easily claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer by following these steps:

Register for a new FanDuel account using your personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account. Place your first real money wager of $5 on any available market including NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, or MLB games. If your qualifying bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers

FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions and odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated promotions section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and bonus bet opportunities for loyal customers.

Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app's promotions tab regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced odds for upcoming games across all major sports.

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