FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoff Action

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins on Tuesday's loaded sports slate. With 15 MLB games featuring Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Giants, plus crucial NBA and NHL playoff Game 2 matchups, bettors can target the $250 bonus opportunity across multiple sports. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 21.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Tuesday's games

New FanDuel users can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code . The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and initial wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place your first $5 real money wager on any betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox at +120 odds and win, you receive your $11 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If Boston wins instead, you lose your $5 stake and receive no bonus. Similarly, targeting an NBA playoff Game 2 like 76ers vs. Celtics could trigger the bonus with a Philadelphia victory, while a Boston win means no additional rewards.

FanDuel also offers BetProtect+ during NBA playoffs, providing full-game injury protection on eligible player props for a 3% fee. This optional feature refunds straight bets and removes injured legs from parlays if a player exits due to injury.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for MLB and playoff action

Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Tuesday's games:

Register for a new FanDuel account through the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process with your personal information and location details. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying $5 wager on MLB, NBA playoffs, or NHL playoff markets. Wait for your bet to settle and receive bonus bets if your wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer support options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for current customers beyond the new-user welcome bonus. These daily and weekly offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that complement regular betting activity. Existing users should check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities available for MLB regular season games and playoff matchups across NBA and NHL action.

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