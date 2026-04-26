FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs Action

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. The April 26 slate features pivotal first-round matchups across both leagues, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos and capitalize on playoff intensity.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for playoff betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. You simply need to register, deposit $5, and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on an NBA team to win at +150 odds and they secure victory, you receive your $7.50 in winnings plus the $250 bonus. If you later use $100 of that bonus on an NHL playoff game at +100 odds and win, you collect $100 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

FanDuel also offers NBA BetProtect+ during the playoffs, providing full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee. If a protected player exits due to injury, straight bets receive cash refunds while parlays have the affected leg voided and remaining legs settle at adjusted odds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for playoff action

Getting started with your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes:

Register for a new FanDuel account using your personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on NBA or NHL playoff markets. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your first bet wins.

New users can explore our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

Beyond the welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides value through daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions. Existing customers can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses that complement the playoff atmosphere. Regular users benefit from checking this section frequently, as FanDuel updates promotional content to match current sporting events and betting trends.

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