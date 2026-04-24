FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Friday: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code delivers a compelling welcome offer for Friday's NBA playoff action. New users can claim $250 in bonus bets after placing a winning $5 wager on the exciting playoff matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 24.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for NBA playoffs

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to register, deposit $5, and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Friday's NBA playoff slate offers excellent betting opportunities across three compelling series. The 76ers visit the Celtics in Philadelphia with their series tied 1-1, while the Lakers look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Rockets in Houston. The Trailblazers and Spurs also meet in Portland with their series knotted at 1-1.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winning wagers from bonus funds.

One-time playthrough requirement applies to bonus winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Houston at -4.5 and they win by six points, you receive $250 in bonus bets. If the Lakers only win by three points, your initial wager loses and no bonus is awarded. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer also includes NBA BetProtect+ for added player prop protection during playoff games.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's playoff games

Claiming your FanDuel welcome offer takes just a few simple steps before Friday's playoff action begins.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and complete registration with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including NBA playoff games. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use bonus funds within seven days and complete the playthrough requirement to withdraw winnings.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers during NBA playoffs

FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA playoffs. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special playoff-themed promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section.

The sportsbook frequently updates these offers during major sporting events, including enhanced payouts for California teams like the Lakers and Florida squads such as the Lightning in NHL playoff action. Check the FanDuel app regularly to discover new betting opportunities and promotional offers as the playoffs continue.

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