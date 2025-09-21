FanDuel Promo Code for Sunday Night Football: Win $300 in Bonus Bets When You Bet on Chiefs vs. Giants
Sunday Night Football is here, and the Chiefs vs. Giants matchup at MetLife Stadium is a great one. No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the top sportsbook promos available the weekend — simply place a $5 bet on the game, and if your wager wins, you'll be awarded a $300 bonus to use on future bets.
Key FanDuel promo code offer details
Most importantly, there is no FanDuel promo code for this new-user welcome offer. If you are a new user in an eligible FanDuel state, you automatically qualify for this offer. Before you get started, here are the most important terms and conditions to be aware of with this promotion:
- Your first deposit must be at least $5.
- Place a first wager of $5 or more on any sports market.
- The $300 bonus will be awarded only if your initial wager is successful.
- Expect to receive the bonus within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets can be divided into multiple wagers and do not have to be used simultaneously.
- The bonus bets will expire 7 days after they are issued to your account.
Given that this promotion doesn't have minimum odds, you'll want to place your initial wager on a heavily favored outcome to maximize your chances of winning the $300 bonus.
This promotion is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. It is also available in DC and Puerto Rico. This bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
Other exciting FanDuel promotions for existing users
Once you’ve signed up you can take advantage of these ongoing offers from FanDuel:
- NFL Profit Boosts: Get weekly profit boost tokens to apply to your NFL wagers for bigger payouts.
- Daily Fantasy Sports: Compete in daily and weekly fantasy sports tournaments for real cash.
- Referral Bonus: When you refer a friend who signs up and bets, both of you get bonus bets.
How to get your $300 FanDuel bonus
Follow these simple steps to sign up and get your bonus by betting on Sunday Night Football:
- Sign up: Use any link on this page to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required, but you will have to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted.
- Deposit: Add $5 or more to your account.
- Place your first bet: Bet $5 or more on the Chiefs vs. Giants game or any other sports market.
- Get your bonus: FanDuel will add $300 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours if your first bet wins.
For more info on the platform, including features and other offers, check out our full FanDuel Sportsbook review.
Compare NFL betting promos from top sportsbooks
Be sure to review the welcome offers from other leading sportsbooks for the Chiefs-Giants game. New players can also get started with special bonuses from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.