FanDuel Promo Code for Sunday Night Football: Win $300 in Bonus Bets When You Bet on Chiefs vs. Giants

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim your FanDuel welcome offer for Sunday Night Football. New users can bet $5 on any market to win a $300 bonus.
Sunday Night Football is here, and the Chiefs vs. Giants matchup at MetLife Stadium is a great one. No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the top sportsbook promos available the weekend — simply place a $5 bet on the game, and if your wager wins, you'll be awarded a $300 bonus to use on future bets. 

Key FanDuel promo code offer details

Most importantly, there is no FanDuel promo code for this new-user welcome offer. If you are a new user in an eligible FanDuel state, you automatically qualify for this offer. Before you get started, here are the most important terms and conditions to be aware of with this promotion:

  • Your first deposit must be at least $5.
  • Place a first wager of $5 or more on any sports market.
  • The $300 bonus will be awarded only if your initial wager is successful.
  • Expect to receive the bonus within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
  • Bonus bets can be divided into multiple wagers and do not have to be used simultaneously.
  • The bonus bets will expire 7 days after they are issued to your account.

Given that this promotion doesn't have minimum odds, you'll want to place your initial wager on a heavily favored outcome to maximize your chances of winning the $300 bonus.

This promotion is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. It is also available in DC and Puerto Rico. This bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Other exciting FanDuel promotions for existing users

Once you’ve signed up you can take advantage of these ongoing offers from FanDuel:

  • NFL Profit Boosts: Get weekly profit boost tokens to apply to your NFL wagers for bigger payouts.
  • Daily Fantasy Sports: Compete in daily and weekly fantasy sports tournaments for real cash.
  • Referral Bonus: When you refer a friend who signs up and bets, both of you get bonus bets.

How to get your $300 FanDuel bonus

Follow these simple steps to sign up and get your bonus by betting on Sunday Night Football:

  1. Sign up: Use any link on this page to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required, but you will have to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted.
  2. Deposit: Add $5 or more to your account.
  3. Place your first bet: Bet $5 or more on the Chiefs vs. Giants game or any other sports market.
  4. Get your bonus: FanDuel will add $300 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours if your first bet wins.

For more info on the platform, including features and other offers, check out our full FanDuel Sportsbook review.

Compare NFL betting promos from top sportsbooks

Be sure to review the welcome offers from other leading sportsbooks for the Chiefs-Giants game. New players can also get started with special bonuses from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

