FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 23, with new users able to bet $5 and collect $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. With the NHL and NBA playoffs in full swing, plus MLB and WNBA action on the board, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA & NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes on the ice Saturday night, and Game 3 of the Cavaliers-Knicks series tipping off in Cleveland, there are plenty of compelling spots to place that opening wager. Say you back Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers on the moneyline and they pull through at home. That winning $5 bet triggers your full $150 bonus. If the bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind when claiming this FanDuel promo code offer:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your initial $5 real money wager must be placed on any available FanDuel Sportsbook market.

If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA & NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before Saturday's action tips off and drops the puck.

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information on hand, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since it is required to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, whether that is the Hurricanes-Canadiens Game 2, the Cavaliers-Knicks Game 3, or any MLB or WNBA matchup on the board Saturday. Collect your bonus: If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The value does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific offers tied to the biggest games on the calendar. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up alongside a full MLB and WNBA schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing deals.

The easiest way to stay on top of all available FanDuel promo codes is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it is worth checking back before each major slate of games to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.