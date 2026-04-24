FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL Playoffs Friday

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins on Friday's NBA playoff action. With three compelling matchups on the slate, including 76ers-Celtics and Lakers-Rockets, bettors can capitalize on this $250 bonus opportunity while exploring sportsbook promos available April 24.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for NBA playoffs betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. The promotion operates on a win-and-get structure, meaning your initial $5 bet must win to trigger the $250 bonus payout.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of winning bet settlement.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.

For example, if you bet $5 on the 76ers to cover the spread against Boston at +110 odds and win, you receive your original $5.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, no bonus is awarded. The bonus bets can then be used on any market, but winning a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns only $100 in withdrawable cash.

FanDuel also offers BetProtect+ for NBA playoff player props, providing injury protection for a 3% fee. If a player exits due to injury, straight bets are refunded and parlay legs are voided with adjusted odds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's NBA action

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Friday's playoff games tip off.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including NBA playoff games. If your bet wins, collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

New users can explore comprehensive betting options and features by reading our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These FanDuel promo codes and offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience throughout the NBA playoffs.

Current users can discover the latest bonuses and enhanced odds by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers provide additional value for both casual and frequent bettors during major sporting events.

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