FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL Playoffs Friday
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins on Friday's NBA playoff action. With three compelling matchups on the slate, including 76ers-Celtics and Lakers-Rockets, bettors can capitalize on this $250 bonus opportunity while exploring sportsbook promos available April 24.
How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for NBA playoffs betting
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. The promotion operates on a win-and-get structure, meaning your initial $5 bet must win to trigger the $250 bonus payout.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of winning bet settlement.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.
For example, if you bet $5 on the 76ers to cover the spread against Boston at +110 odds and win, you receive your original $5.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, no bonus is awarded. The bonus bets can then be used on any market, but winning a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns only $100 in withdrawable cash.
FanDuel also offers BetProtect+ for NBA playoff player props, providing injury protection for a 3% fee. If a player exits due to injury, straight bets are refunded and parlay legs are voided with adjusted odds.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's NBA action
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Friday's playoff games tip off.
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including NBA playoff games.
- If your bet wins, collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can explore comprehensive betting options and features by reading our detailed FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These FanDuel promo codes and offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience throughout the NBA playoffs.
Current users can discover the latest bonuses and enhanced odds by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers provide additional value for both casual and frequent bettors during major sporting events.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.