FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Saturday Early Games

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins on Saturday's NBA Playoffs action. New users can target the Raptors vs Cavaliers or Timberwolves vs Nuggets matchups with this April 18 welcome bonus. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for additional betting opportunities.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for NBA Playoffs Saturday games

This welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code to activate the bonus structure. New customers simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any available market, including Saturday's playoff matchups. When your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the original bonus amount.

Consider targeting the Cavaliers as favorites against Toronto or backing Denver's championship odds against Minnesota. If you wager $5 on Cleveland at -150 odds and win, you receive your original stake plus winnings, followed by $250 in bonus bets. Should your qualifying bet lose, no bonus bets are awarded under this promotion structure.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and bet on Saturday's playoff action:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process with your personal information and identification documents. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on the Raptors vs Cavaliers, Timberwolves vs Nuggets, or any other available market. Wait for your bet to settle and receive $250 in bonus bets if your wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can access profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses through the 'Promotions' tab in the mobile app. These ongoing offers frequently target major sporting events like the NBA Playoffs, providing enhanced value for both casual and experienced bettors.

The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar regularly, ensuring customers have access to competitive bonuses throughout the basketball postseason. Check the app daily for the latest FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers that complement your playoff betting strategy.

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