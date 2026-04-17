FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns Play-In Games

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins on Friday's NBA Play-In games. New users can target the Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic or Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns matchups with this welcome bonus. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 17.

How the FanDuel promo code works for NBA Play-In betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this new-user welcome bonus. The offer provides a straightforward path to earning bonus bets when you successfully predict Friday's Play-In outcomes. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the bonus amount from your payout.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Consider betting on the Warriors to cover the spread against Phoenix. If you wager $5 on Golden State at -2.5 and they win by three or more points, you would receive your original stake plus winnings, along with $250 in bonus bets. Alternatively, if you bet on the Hornets moneyline against Orlando and they lose, you would only forfeit your initial $5 wager without receiving bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Play-In games

Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before Friday's NBA Play-In action begins:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on Hornets vs. Magic, Warriors vs. Suns, or any other available market. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NBA season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special Play-In tournament bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, giving experienced bettors multiple opportunities to maximize their wagering value on marquee games like Friday's elimination contests.

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