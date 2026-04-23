FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets by wagering on Thursday's action-packed sports slate. The $250 bonus offer applies to NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games on April 23. FanDuel's current sportsbook promos provide excellent value for new customers looking to bet on today's games.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for Thursday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New users can target any of Thursday's compelling matchups, including the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry game or pivotal NBA playoff contests like Knicks-Hawks in Atlanta.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Cavaliers to cover the spread against the Raptors at +110 odds and win, you receive your $5.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, you receive no bonus bets but can continue betting with your deposited funds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA and NHL playoffs

Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer for Thursday's games:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your account using valid personal information. Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs or MLB games. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

New users can explore comprehensive betting options and features by reading our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing users with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses and special event promotions. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts and exclusive betting opportunities by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes enhance betting value throughout the NBA and NHL playoff runs while providing additional earning potential for regular season MLB action.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.