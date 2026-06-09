FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days. As of June 9, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim before puck drop.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

The FanDuel promo code offer does not require a code at all. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome bonus — simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days.

Bonus bets are awarded regardless of whether your wagers win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

For example, you could place your first $5 wager on the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights. If the Hurricanes pull off the victory and keep their Stanley Cup Final hopes alive, your cash bet wins on top of the bonus bets you are already earning. If Vegas holds serve at T-Mobile Arena and moves to within one win of the championship, your $350 in bonus bets still lands in your account. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is built so that new bettors come out ahead either way.

With the goaltender situation in Carolina creating genuine uncertainty heading into Game 4, there are plenty of compelling markets to explore. Whether you back Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi to start in net, or target Mitch Marner to add to his playoff-high 28 points, FanDuel Sportsbook has a wide range of betting options for this pivotal Stanley Cup Final matchup. FanDuel promo codes like this one make it easy to get started with minimal commitment while maximizing your potential return.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Game 4

Claiming this offer ahead of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your wagers: Bet $5 on any available FanDuel Sportsbook market each day for seven consecutive days. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is a great place to start. Your bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, win or lose. Collect your bonus bets: Your $350 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee matchups to profit boosts and same-game parlay specials, there is always something worth checking out. The best way to stay current on what is available is to visit the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Whether it is a Stanley Cup Final special or a boost tied to another sport entirely, FanDuel makes it easy to find added value well beyond the initial welcome offer.

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