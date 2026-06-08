FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

The NBA Finals are heating up, and Monday's Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden is must-watch basketball. New users can take advantage of a FanDuel promo code offer to grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed -- just bet $5 for seven days. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before June 3 to make the most of this welcome offer.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus -- the process is straightforward for any new user. Simply download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market, including Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The beauty of this FanDuel sign-up bonus is that it does not matter whether your bets win or lose. Whether you back Victor Wembanyama to go off for 30-plus points or you ride the Knicks' 13-game winning streak all the way to the finish line, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven days of wagers have settled.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded regardless of whether your wagers win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

To put this in real terms: if you bet $5 on the Knicks to win Game 3 and they pull through at MSG, great -- you pocket the winnings on top of your bonus bets. If the Spurs storm back and cover, no problem -- your $350 in bonus bets is still on the way. The same logic applies across all seven days of wagers. That kind of guaranteed value makes this one of the stronger FanDuel promo codes available right now.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Game 3

Claiming this offer ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well -- you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your wagers: Bet $5 on any available market -- such as the Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 -- and then continue placing a $5 wager each day for the following six days. Win or lose, your $350 in bonus bets will be on the way. Receive your bonus bets: After all seven days of wagers have settled, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Withdraw winnings: Complete the one-time playthrough requirement on your bonus bets to unlock and withdraw any winnings.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers to explore beyond Game 3

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts tied to major sporting events throughout the year. With the NBA Finals in full swing, there is plenty of action to take advantage of.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it pays to check back often and make sure you are not leaving value on the table as the series between the Knicks and Spurs plays out.

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