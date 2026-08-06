FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for the Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

The Hall of Fame Game is here, and new bettors can claim a welcome offer from FanDuel. We're breaking down how to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wagers on the Panthers vs. Cardinals matchup Thursday, Aug. 6. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this offer. Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Panthers vs. Cardinals

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a code to claim. After you deposit at least $5 into your account, you'll wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days. For every day you place a qualifying wager, you'll receive a bet reset token.

Here's how the bonus works once you have your tokens: Place a bet between $1 and $200 using each token on the Panthers vs. Cardinals game or any other market. If your bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per token. If you win, you keep your winnings and can use the bonus bets on future wagers. The bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement, and you'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

The offer structure breaks down like this:

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your FanDuel account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token for each day you meet the requirement.

Place bets between $1 and $200 with your tokens on Panthers vs. Cardinals or any other market.

If a bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per token.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Panthers vs. Cardinals

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on the Hall of Fame Game in no time.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Thursday, Aug. 6, for the Panthers vs. Cardinals game or any other sport. Receive your first bet reset token and repeat this process for four more consecutive days to earn up to five tokens. Use your tokens to place bets between $1 and $200, and if they lose, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets.

For a complete breakdown of what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after they claim the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions, boosts, and enhanced odds for both new and existing customers. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find daily deals and special offers tied to upcoming games and events.

These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities. Whether you're betting on the Panthers vs. Cardinals or any other matchup, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the year.

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