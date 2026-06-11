FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on South Korea vs. Czechia to Start Earning $350

No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can claim $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days, starting with South Korea vs. Czechia on June 11.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for South Korea vs. Czechia

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days and receive $350 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bets win or lose. No FanDuel promo code is needed to unlock the deal. Simply register, deposit, and start betting.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing winnings.

South Korea vs. Czechia is a natural starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run. If you back South Korea captain Son Heung-min and the Taeguk Warriors to win and they deliver, you pocket the cash winnings on top of your bonus bets. If Patrik Schick and Czechia hold firm for a draw or an upset, your $350 in bonus bets still arrives as promised. Either way, the FanDuel sign-up bonus has you covered.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the most straightforward FanDuel promo codes on the market. There is no need to hit a specific outcome or chase a minimum odds threshold. Bet $5 a day for a week and the bonus bets are yours.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for South Korea vs. Czechia

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started ahead of South Korea vs. Czechia.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market for Day 1. South Korea vs. Czechia offers plenty of options, from the match result to first goalscorer markets featuring Son Heung-min or Schick. Repeat for seven days: Place a $5 wager each day for the following six days on any market of your choosing to complete the full offer. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven days of wagers settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop once you have claimed your welcome offer. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and odds boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find the latest deals is the Promotions section inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Checking in regularly ensures you never miss a boost or limited-time opportunity.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.