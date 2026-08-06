FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NFL, MLB and WNBA on Aug. 6

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets on Thursday, Aug. 6 when they sign up with a FanDuel promo code offer. The slate features the Hall of Fame Game between the Panthers and Cardinals, an 11-game MLB card, and a compelling WNBA matchup between the Aces and Fever. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your welcome bonus.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Thursday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days. Your first day of betting can be Thursday, Aug. 6, when you place wagers on Panthers-Cardinals, any of the 11 MLB games, or the Aces-Fever matchup.

Here's how the bonus bets work:

You receive a bet reset token for each day you wager $5.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token on any game, including Thursday's slate.

If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and the bonus bet amount.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you place a $100 bet on the Panthers-Cardinals game and it loses, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If that same bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the original $100 stake. Over five days of qualifying wagers, you can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Thursday's action

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes so you can start betting on Thursday's games.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account. Wager $5 on any betting market on Thursday, Aug. 6, targeting games like Panthers-Cardinals, Blue Jays-Cubs, or Aces-Fever. Receive your first bet reset token and place a bet between $1 and $200 on any game. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to earn additional tokens and bonus bets. Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings within 72 hours of bet settlement.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who already have accounts. These ongoing offers give you extra value on your bets throughout the year. You can find all available bonuses and boosts by navigating to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly based on upcoming games and events.

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