Missouri Sports Betting: Claim Up to $5,400 in Pre-Launch Bonuses When You Register Today
Missouri sports betting pre-launch offers are live, kicking off the state’s sign-up rush ahead of legal betting on Dec. 1, 2025. Starting now, residents of the Show-Me state can secure accounts with approved sportsbooks and grab exclusive early-registration deals worth up to $5,400. Register now before the legal market opens on Dec. 1 to get access to these great offers before it's too late.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer allows new users in Missouri to get early access to one of the best Missouri sportsbook bonuses. All new bettors have to do is sign up, and you’ll be able to claim $300 in bonus bets to use on launch day, with no deposit required. This is an easy and no-hassle way to get a head start before legal sports betting goes live in the state on Dec. 1, 2025.
The key terms to know for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day offer on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code pre-launch offer can be accessed with promo code SI1500. This allows new players to receive $100 in bonus bets instantly when Missouri sports betting officially begins on Dec. 1. Plus, if you register early, you’ll still be able to qualify for BetMGM’s welcome bonus, which is a second-chance promotion of up to $1,500. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in the form of bonus bets, making it one of the most generous new user sportsbook promotions in Missouri.
Some key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate the pre-launch bonus.
- Pre-launch bonus bets of $100 will be credited when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets from this pre-launch promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- The pre-launch window ends on Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
You don’t need a FanDuel Missouri promo code in order to claim the FanDuel pre-launch welcome offer, making it simple for new players to gain access to. All you have to do is register through the links on this page to receive an immediate $100 in bonus bets. Additionally, any first deposit made during the pre-launch period will be matched 100% up to $100, giving you a total of up to $200 in bonus bets before legal betting officially starts on Dec. 1. When Missouri sports betting launches, you can also take advantage of FanDuel’s ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets’ promotion — potentially bringing your total welcome bonus to $500.
Key details for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Sign-up must be completed through approved pre-launch links by 11:59 AM on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch registrants will receive $100 in bonus bets, redeemable on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during pre-launch unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Kick off your Missouri sports betting experience early with the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promotion. New players can earn FanCash on losing bets for 15 straight days starting December 1, 2025. To participate, place at least a $1 cash wager each day with odds of –500 or longer on the day your account is activated. If your qualifying bet doesn’t win, Fanatics will refund your stake as FanCash, up to a maximum of $200 per day.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
- The pre-launch promotion ends Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
TheCaesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code will offer new bettors two great deals right from the start of the pre-registration period. Missouri players who download the app today can claim a ‘bet $5 and, if you win, get $50 in bonus bets’ plus five 100% profit boosts, if they register before Dec. 1. These boosts are only available during the pre-launch period, so sign up now to secure them before it’s too late.
Here are important terms about the Caesars welcome bonus:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- For profit boosts, you must place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -10000 or longer.
- The maximum wager per token is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available from each boost.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.