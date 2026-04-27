NEW DraftKings Promo Code Delivers a $100 Bonus Instantly for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoff Action

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $100 in bonus bets for Monday's exciting slate of MLB, NHL and NBA playoff games. This welcome promotion requires just a $5 qualifying wager on any sport, making it perfect for betting on tonight's playoff basketball and hockey action alongside a full MLB schedule. Take advantage of this current sportsbook promos offer available through April 27.

How the DraftKings promo code works for tonight's games

The DraftKings promo code automatically applies when you register and place your first qualifying bet. No manual code entry is required for this promotion. New customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market.

Whether you win or lose your initial bet, DraftKings will credit your account with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. These bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your original wager settling. Consider targeting tonight's NBA playoff games where elimination pressure creates compelling betting opportunities. For example, if you bet $5 on Phoenix to avoid a sweep against Oklahoma City and win, you receive your original stake plus winnings and still get the $100 in bonus bets. If the Thunder complete the sweep, you lose your $5 but still receive the full bonus amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

• Stakes are not included in winnings from bonus bet payouts.

• Promotion expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

• Minimum qualifying bet odds of -500 or longer required.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for playoff action

Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus bets and start wagering on tonight's NBA and NHL playoff games:

Register for a new DraftKings account by providing required personal information including full name, address, phone number and date of birth. Complete identity verification to activate your sportsbook account. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as tonight's playoff games. Receive four $25 bonus bets within 72 hours regardless of your initial bet outcome. Use bonus bets within seven days of issuance on additional wagers.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotional opportunities beyond this new-user offer. The sportsbook frequently provides profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the sports calendar. These rotating promotions appear in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where users can browse daily and weekly offers tailored to current sporting events. During playoff seasons like tonight's NBA and NHL action, DraftKings often features enhanced odds and specialized betting markets that complement the standard game lines.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.