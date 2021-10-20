Best Player Props to Bet for Broncos vs. Browns

Two 3-3 teams clash in Cleveland this Thursday night, with both looking to break their losing skids. Anything could happen in this matchup, so let's pick a few player props with some generous payouts.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos come into Cleveland looking to avoid a four-game losing streak, while the Browns need a win after a tough loss at home to Arizona. The trouble with that for Cleveland is, the Browns are utterly beat up.

Not only is it confirmed Baker Mayfield has a completely torn left labrum (non-throwing arm side), Cleveland will be without both their superstar running backs. Kareem Hunt has officially landed on IR and Nick Chubb has already been scratched for this week.

To further complicate matters, Odell Beckham, Jr. has a new shoulder injury, and Jarvis Landry has yet to practice in full, though he is no longer on the IR. Oh, and did I mention Cleveland is also missing key players on their O-line? Cleveland has seen better days.

On the other side of this game, Denver is mostly healthy, except for their concussed quarterback with a foot injury. I can’t make this stuff up. At this time, both Teddy Bridgewater and Mayfield are expected to play, but this could get messy.

Offensively, Cleveland has the upper hand on the season, scoring an average of 26 points per game to Denver’s 21. Defensively, Denver has the edge, allowing only 18.3 points per game to Cleveland’s 22.

I’m recommending Denver in this game ATS, and I will even take them as road dogs on the moneyline +140.

Sure, Bridgewater threw three interceptions Sunday, but he also threw for three touchdowns, and Cleveland’s secondary looks completely lost. Arizona receivers were running wide open last week, and Denver has the receiving weapons to take advantage in prime time.

Cleveland has surrendered 14 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks—that’s tied for the third highest mark in the league. However, I also expect Cleveland to give the Denver run game some trouble. The Browns remain stout, allowing only 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this year to opposing running backs.

Offensively, Cleveland is built to run, but I can’t put my faith in a couple of backup running backs that have combined for a total of three carries all year running behind a beat up offensive line. And let’s not discount the fact that Denver has also been tough against the run, allowing only 431 total yards and 3.74 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season. Baker is playing with an injury, and his receiving options could be limited.

When I add all of this up, I am leaning UNDER on the game total of 42.

It seems to me that very little in this game is a safe bet. As mentioned above, Denver and Cleveland are both strong vs the run game, and Cleveland will be using backup running backs with some key players missing in the O-line. Both quarterbacks are nursing injuries, and Cleveland may also be without its two top receivers. Quite simply, anything could happen. So, why not swing for the fences?

Let’s look at some player props!

Tim Patrick anytime TD +240

I also love Courtland Sutton who sees the most air yards for Denver in this spot, but the potential payday is more fun for Tim Patrick. The Browns have allowed nine touchdowns to opposing wide receivers—that’s tied with the Washington Football Team for the second-most in the league. They’ve also allowed the seventh-most yards to opposing wide receivers. Patrick has been a reliable receiver for Teddy B all year, playing the same number of snaps as Courtland Sutton on the season, yet finding the end zone one more time than his teammate.

Noah Fant anytime TD +250

Cleveland has allowed three receiving and two rushing touchdowns—for a total of five—to opposing tight ends this year. Fant has played an average of 93% of the offensive snaps across the last three games—the most of any Denver receiver—and he has seen 26% of the team’s red zone targets this year.

Donovan Peoples-Jones anytime TD +270

OBJ did not practice again on Tuesday, while Jarvis Landry “moved around.” It’s tough to say whether Cleveland will be able to count on its top two receivers for Thursday night, but one thing is for sure: Donovan Peoples-Jones is good to go. The sophomore receiver had the best game of his career last Sunday going for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He out-snapped OBJ this week, and he’s played 70% of the team snaps on the season. Can he find the end zone for the second week in a row? I’ll take a shot on it.

Teddy Bridgewater anytime TD +800

Is this crazy? Yes! I mean, I’m betting on a hobbled quarterback who hasn’t had a rushing touchdown all year! But, Cleveland has allowed three rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. Patrick Mahomes, Tyrod Taylor, and Justin Herbert all punched one in. Teddy B had five rushing TDs in 2020, and maybe—just maybe—he’s due.

