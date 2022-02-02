Skip to main content
College Basketball Conference Championships Future Odds
Winners Club: Finding Value in NCAAB Futures and Early 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Which dark horse teams are worth picking to win their conference and punch their ticket to the tournament? Find out while there's still value in betting them to win.

Good morning! Even though the Super Bowl is still more than a week away, there's still plenty going on in the worlds of fantasy sports, sports betting and beyond.

Today is National Signing Day for all of you college football folks. John Garcia Jr. has live updates all day long as the commitments flow in and recruiting classes round out. Speaking of National Signing Day, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly interviewing for the vacant Vikings head coaching job today. According to SI's Pat Forde, Harbaugh has yet to decide whether or not he would take it. And in other NFL news, fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three teams, alleging racist hiring practices.

Keep reading Winners Club for betting picks, insight and fantasy analysis.

College Hoops

Conference Tournament Futures Odds

AP22032171626965

Frankie Taddeo looks ahead to the men's college basketball conference tournaments in early March. He makes his picks among the top teams and provides a value and long shot to win the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and more.

Wednesday Night College Basketball Picks: After a week off, Kevin Sweeney and I are back to make college hoops ATS and O/U picks for a pair of top-25 bouts tonight: No. 11 Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Illinois and No. 12 Villanova vs. No. 24 Marquette. Visit SI Betting later today for our picks.

Fantasy Football

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

SI Recommends

AP22031026789907 (1)

Michael Fabiano went in-depth to rank dozens of the top players at each position in fantasy football. How do receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (if he sticks around) fare without Tom Brady? Is Travis Kelce's reign as the No. 1 tight end over? And how far does Evan McPherson rise among kickers after his stellar postseason?

Fantasy Football Pro Bowl Team: The NFL's annual Pro Bowl takes place Sunday in Las Vegas. In honor of this gathering of All-Stars, Fabiano assembled a Pro Bowl team of fantasy studs.

Brian Daboll's Fantasy Impact on Daniel Jones: The Giants' new head coach is the man who led Josh Allen's epic turnaround in Buffalo. Can he do the same for Jones? Craig Ellenport analyzes how he can help New York's third-year quarterback improve.

NBA Action

MVP Debate: Jokic vs. Embiid

AP22020096057711

76ers star Joel Embiid is the betting favorite on SI Sportsbook to take home his first MVP at +230. Right behind him is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who won the award last season and has a hobbled Denver team firmly in the playoff mix in the Western Conference. Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni discussed the race for the league's Most Valuable Player award on The Crossover NBA podcast.

Power Rankings: The Suns are the No. 1 team in the latest power rankings, and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down. They set a record for most wins through 50 games in franchise history with their win over the Nets Tuesday night. See which teams are chasing Phoenix for the top spot and how the rest of the league takes shape.

Thanks for reading Winners Club! Be sure to follow @SI_Betting and @SI_Fantasy on Twitter. I'll talk to you on Friday. 

