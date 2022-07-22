UFC returns to the O2 Arena in London with a stacked card full of U.K. natives.

The main event features England’s very own Tom Aspinall facing Curtis Blyades with the former looking to continue his meteoric rise in the heavyweight division against the No. 4 contender in Blaydes. Despite being ranked lower than Blaydes (+120), Aspinall (-143) comes in as the favorite at SI Sportsbook.

Blaydes Aims to Defy the Odds

Before this five-round fight takes place, fans at the O2 will also see Liverpool natives and rising stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann do battle in the Octagon in their respective bouts against Jordan Leavitt and Hannah Goldy.

Here’s our staff’s best bets for this card.

Bet on UFC Fight Night at SI Sportsbook

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday July 23, 2022

Location: O2 Arena, London

Prelims 12pm

Claudio Silva (+205) vs. Nicolas Dalby (-250)

Mandy Bohm (-118) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+100)

Jai Herbert (-275) vs. Kyle Nelson (+225)

Muhammad Mokaev (-500) vs. Charles Johnson (+375)

Makwan Amirkhani (+155) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-188)

Nathaniel Wood (-599) vs. Charles Rosa (+450)

Marc Diakiese (-350) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+275)

Mason Jones (-400) vs. Ludovit Klein (+310)

Main Card 3pm

Paul Craig (+125) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (-150)

Molly McCann (-400) vs. Hannah Goldy (+310)

Nikita Krylov (-200) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (+165)

Paddy Pimblett (-275) vs. Jordan Leavitt (+225)

Jack Hermansson (-110) vs. Chris Curtis (-110)

Curtis Blaydes (+120) vs. Tom Aspinall (-143)

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Tom Aspinall’s hype train should take a brief detour this Saturday. Curtis Blaydes is the more proven wrestler. If this goes to the ground, Blaydes looks to hold a significant advantage. It will be the most impressive victory of his career if Aspinall can pull off this win, but I’m going with the more proven mixed martial artist in Blaydes. BET: Blaydes moneyline (+120); Look for Blaydes via DEC (+400); Blaydes via SUB (+1400)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

While its not even the co-main event on this card, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett vs. Jordan ‘The Monkey King’ Leavitt certainly has received some attention. Regardless of who comes away the victory, we will see some NSFW celebrations from the winner (I refer readers to Pimblett’s comments about what he plans to do after dispatching of Leavitt). ‘The Baddy’ has certainly shown he wants to be the UFC’s new “cash cow” and his mic work and performances in the Octagon have lived up to his billing. Pimblett really doesn’t like Leavitt and I expect him to come out and put on a performance and get an early finish. Leavitt, while adept in the grappling game’ simply has not shown me enough in his early UFC career to lead me to believe he stands a chance against the more well-rounded fighter in Pimblett, who can mix it up on the feet and also is a BJJ black belt and has won his last fight via submission. I don’t expect this fight to even make it to the ground. Pimblett is going to come out swinging and knock Leavitt’s head off. BET: Pimblett via KO (+2235)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I’m paying close attention to the Paul Craig-Volkan Oezdemir fight. Craig is on a four-fight win streak and probably two to three wins away from a title shot, while Oezdemir is on a two-fight skid and fighting for his survival in the company. I think Craig rides the momentum and submits Oezdemir. Craig’s striking has been sharper recently and I think Oezdemir will start off the fight hot. Craig’s striking is good enough to weather the storm. I think Oezdemir tires himself out, which allows Craig to work his high-level BJJ and get the submission. BET: Craig via SUB (+225)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MMA:

• Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet

• Home Run Derby Betting Controversies

• Giants Over/Under

• Cowboys Over/Under

• World Series Odds

• Big 12 Betting Preview

• Super Bowl Futures

• SI Fantasy Draft Kit

• Oliveira, Makhachev to Fight For Title