Falcons-Bengals Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bengals are favored at home against the Falcons in Week 7 but Atlanta is 6-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

The fact there is only one team that is perfect against the spread (ATS) after six weeks is not shocking. What is surprising is that the honor belongs to the Falcons, who are 6-0 ATS despite being just 3-3 straight-up (SU).

Atlanta beat the 49ers, 28-14, last week as a four-point home underdog and has been listed as underdogs in every game this season. The Falcons, who are 3-0 ATS on the road, will try to lean on the league’s third-best rushing attack (165.2 yards per game) to keep the Bengals’ powerful offense on the sidelines in Week 7.

The Bengals rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit last week against the Saints thanks to the Ja’Marr Chase‘s first multi-touchdown game of the season.

Falcons vs. Bengals Odds

Moneyline: Atlanta (+225) | Cincinnati (-275)
Spread: ATL+6.5 (-118) | CIN -6.5 (+100)
Point Total: 47.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 3-3
Falcons Against The Spread Record: 6-0

Bengals Straight-Up Record: 3-3
Bengals Against The Spread Record: 4-2

Odds and Betting Insights

Two of the best teams against the spread clash in Cincinnati. Atlanta boasts a solid rushing game and has not lost any game by more than six points.

Since starting the season with consecutive losses to the Steelers and Cowboys, Cincinnati has bounced back by winning three of their last four games and posting a 4-0 ATS mark during this span. The Bengals have been a tremendously lucrative team to invest in dating back to last season, posting an amazing 12-2 ATS (85.7%) over their last 14 games (including playoffs).

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

