SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown
Broncos-Titans Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Titans are slight home favorites against the Broncos at home in Week 10 due to uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the AFC South-leading Titans in Week 10.

Denver, off its bye, will look to build its their win across the pond over the Jaguars. The Broncos are 1-4 straight-up (SU) and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games and are underdogs for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Tennessee’s five-game winning streak ended against the Chiefs and it aims to earn its third consecutive victory at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. The Titans are 6-0 ATS over their last six games and own a solid 5-1 mark to the under over that stretch.

Denver has won four of the last seven meetings with the Titans dating back to 2007, while posting corresponding 6-1 ATS mark over that span.

Broncos vs. Titans Odds

Moneyline: DENVER (+125) | TENNESSEE (-150)
Spread: DEN +1.5 (+110) | TEN -1.5 (-133)
Total: 38.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 38.5 (-110)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Broncos Straight-Up Record: 3-5
Broncos Against The Spread Record: 3-5

Titans Straight-Up Record: 5-3
Titans Against The Spread Record: 6-2

Bet on Broncos-Titans at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Denver owns the league’s third-worst scoring (15.1) offense and has failed to establish a solid rushing attack since losing Javonte Williams in Week 4. On Sunday, the Broncos will face tough sledding against a Tennessee defense that has surrendered the second-fewest rushing yards (87.6) per game.

The Titans have played ultra conservative in the last two games without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Rookie Malik Willis has started in Tannehill’s place and averaged only 67.5 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

As expected, the Titans have leaned heavily on Derrick Henry. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (879) while adding the second-most rushing touchdowns (9). Henry should once again post solid production against a Denver defense that has allowed five rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last five games.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

