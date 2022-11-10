Chargers-49ers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chargers have been strong on the road but face a tough challenge against the high-powered 49ers offense.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will put their perfect 4-0 against-the-spread (ATS) road record on the line in Week 10 when they head to San Francisco to take on Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers.

Los Angeles is expected to be without both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike WIlliams (ankle) once again. The absence of either one or both of his starting wideouts has led to Herbert failing to throw multiple touchdown passes in four of his last six games.

Despite missing two of their key offensive weapons, the Chargers have won four of their last five games (4-1 straight up) while posting a lucrative 3-2 ATS mark over that span. Away from SoFi Stadium, the Chargers have won three consecutive games both SU and ATS, leading to value for underdog bettors who grab the full touchdown of points on Sunday night.

San Francisco, which returns to action off a Week 9 bye, will be looking to earn its third home victory in four games in 2022 at Levi’s Stadium. Dating back to last season, the 49ers are 6-1 ATS over their last seven home games.

Chargers vs. 49ers Odds

Moneyline: L.A. Chargers (+240) | San Francisco (-300)

Spread: LAC +5.5 (+115) | SF -5.5 (-138)

Total: 45.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Chargers Straight Up Record: 5-3

Chargers Against the Spread Record: 5-3

49ers StraightUp Record: 4-4

49ers Against the Spread Record: 4-4

Odds and Betting Insights

One of the biggest surprises this season is that, despite possessing Austin Ekeler in its backfield, Los Angeles only ranks 28th in rushing with an average of 89.1 yards per game.

Under the primetime lights of Sunday Night Football, the Chargers could struggle on the ground, encountering a bad matchup against a 49ers run defense that owns the NFL’s best run defense, allowing the fewest rushing yards (86.6) per game. The 49ers have only allowed four total rushing touchdowns to opponents all season.

The 49ers, who are expected to welcome back star wideout Deebo Samuel from his hamstring injury, have a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the ball following the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey.

The talented back, who ran for a touchdown, threw a touchdown and caught a touchdown in Week 8 – just his second game with the club – is poised for more solid production against a Chargers 29th-ranked run defense that surrenders 145.5 yards per game on the ground. A deeper dive reveals that McCaffrey is primed to add to his touchdown production against a Los Angeles defense that has allowed 12 total touchdowns in just eight games to opposing running backs.

