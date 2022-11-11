NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors

The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017.



When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the question that the Dubs' streak of dominance ends, considering how these two teams have played this year. The Warriors get the benefit of the doubt at home, where all of their wins have come, but the Cavs profile as a significantly better team so far this season.



Below you'll find the betting breakdown for Cleveland-Golden State in the "SO/UP" format, which means you'll get an against the spread bet, over-under pick and prop bet to tail.



John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) | Warriors -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+120) | Warriors (-143)

Total: 232.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)



Cavaliers Betting Profile



Straight-Up Record: 8-3

Against The Spread Record: 8-3

Over/Under Record: 7-4

Points Per Game (Rank): 116.6 (7)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 107.4 (8)



Warriors Betting Profile



Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Against The Spread Record: 3-8

Over/Under Record: 7-4

Points Per Game (Rank): 117.3 (3)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 120.6 (29)

Spread Bet: Cavaliers +2.5 (-110)

Last year, Cleveland was a much-improved team that got bit by the injury bug at the wrong time and petered out. Now, it's healthy, boasts another top-10 defense and added a bonafide scorer in Donovan Mitchell in the summer. With Mitchell and Darius Garland forming an All-Star backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen teaming up in the frontcourt, the Cavaliers have become a legitimate contender with an offense suited to take advantage of Golden State's porous defense.



Opposing offenses have gotten whatever they wanted against the Warriors, which bodes well for Mitchell, who's been good for 30-plus nearly every night. Cleveland is coming off two consecutive losses against the Clippers and Kings and can rebound at the Chase Center. The only thing standing in the way is Steph Curry, who's single-handedly carrying this offense while Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson work their way through disastrous shooting starts.



This is only the fourth time Cleveland has been an underdog all season, and it has a 2-1 straight-up record in such games. I don't see this version of the Cavaliers dropping a third game in a row and getting 2.5 points is good insurance in the event they lose a close one.

Over/Under Bet: Over 232.5 (-110)

The Cavaliers and Warriors are tied for the second-highest over rate in the NBA. Two Golden State games with totals set at 230 or higher have gone over already, and this will be the season's highest total for Cleveland. Up against one of the league's worst defenses, the Cavs can get the requisite 120 or so points, and even their strong defense isn't going to completely shut down Curry and the Warriors at home. Add in the fact that both teams shoot very well from outside—Golden State on higher volume though a bit less effectively—and this feels like an easy over.

Prop Bet: Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points (-118)

Mitchell has accomplished this feat in eight of 10 games as a Cav, including his last two on the road trip. He's coming off a 38-point outing in which he attempted zero free throws, a feat in and of itself. The biggest bump for Mitchell this season is his three-point shooting from a career 36.4% shooter to nearly 45%. Over his last two games, he's connected on 14 threes, and if that continues against the Warriors, in a game with a high point total, he'll be in for yet another 30-point night.

