Winners Club: Super Bowl Odds Shift as Playoff Field Narrows to Eight

The NFL playoff field has narrowed after wild-card weekend sent six teams home. Eight teams are still standing as the 1-seeds gear up for their first games in the divisional rounds.

The lines are out and Super Bowl odds have been updated. Let’s take a look ahead to Saturday's games and Sunday’s action.

Well, that weekend was certainly wild. We couldn’t have asked for better football as four of the six games were decided by a touchdown or less and the two teams that rolled (the 49ers and Cowboys) will now face off in the divisional round.

Daniel Jones impressed in the Giants’ upset win to set up a rematch with the Eagles, Trevor Lawrence shrugged off a turnover-ridden first half to mount a 27-point Jaguars' comeback, Sam Hubbard turned Tyler Huntley’s goal line leap into the game-winning score for his Bengals on a 98-yard touchdown and Josh Allen’s Bills narrowly survived the Dolphins’ upset bid.

Time to do it all over again in a few days!

The spreads for Saturday’s and Sunday’s doubleheaders are out now at SI Sportsbook. And be sure to check out my AFC and NFC team betting profiles for the remaining teams.

Be on the lookout for individual betting breakdowns for the four divisional games on si.com/betting and in Friday’s newsletter.

Saturday

4:30 p.m. ET (NBC): Jaguars vs Chiefs (-7.5) | Total: 52.5

8:15 p.m. ET (Fox): Giants vs. Eagles (-7.5) | Total: 47.5

Sunday

3 p.m. ET (CBS): Bengals vs. Bills (-3.5) | Total: 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET (Fox): Cowboys vs. 49ers (-3.5) | Total: 45.5

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl Odds Shifts

Kansas City Chiefs: +350 → +275

Buffalo Bills: +400 → +300

San Francisco 49ers: +450 → +400

Philadelphia Eagles: +500 → +500

Cincinnati Bengals: +750 → +750

Dallas Cowboys: +1200 → +800

New York Giants: +6000 → +2000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000 → +2500

As the playoff field narrows there are fewer options to choose from to fill out your postseason fantasy lineups or DFS teams. Thankfully, Michael Fabiano is continuing to compile his recommendations to help you win this weekend.

PPR Positional Player Rankings

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Quarterback: Trust Lawrence on the road against the Chiefs.

Running back: Avoid Ezekiel Elliott against San Francisco’s run defense.

Wide receiver: Believe in Brandon Aiyuk’s ability to exploit Dallas’s secondary.

Tight end: Dallas Goedert is in a good spot against the Giants.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

While we’re on the topic of fantasy, can I interest you in some Tom Brady speculation?

The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is a free agent in the 2023 offseason. His last team move netted him a Super Bowl win and several passing records, will his next move—if there is one—be as fruitful? And where will the 45-year-old signal-caller end up?

Fabiano has a few ideas and thoughts on what each destination would mean for fantasy football.

In Other News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Year in Review: With the fantasy season behind us, it’s time to look back at the league winners that many managers found as free agents thanks to Jen Piacenti’s recommendation.

Grizzlies Inch Up in Latest NBA Power Rankings: Memphis has won 10 in a row to draw near Denver atop the Western Conference standings. See where things stand in the association with the second half of the season officially underway.

Caleb Williams Favored to Win Second Heisman Award: USC’s quarterback has much shorter odds than the other contenders for college football’s most prestigious honor, like Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Jordan Travis and Michael Penix Jr. See the complete list at SI Sportsbook.

Upsets Wreak Havoc on Men’s College Hoops AP Top 25 Poll: The top four teams in the nation remain unchanged, but there were significant changes further down the rankings as Florida Atlantic made its program debut at No. 24.

Lions OC Ben Johnson Plans to Stay Put in Detroit: The first-year coordinator had drawn head coaching interest and was expected to interview with the Panthers this week but he is instead staying with the Lions, who just missed the playoffs.

