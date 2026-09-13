Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1

Sunday’s Week 1 action wraps up with an NFC East rivalry matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott hit the road to take on the John Harbaugh-led New York Giants.

Both teams have high expectations in the 2026 season, and Dallas has become quite a popular pick to win the NFC East and potentially make a deep playoff run with an improved defense in the 2026 season. The Cowboys were dead last in EPA/Play on defense in 2025, but they’ve revamped things since last year’s trade deadline, adding Quinnen Williams, Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary and more.

Oddsmakers have set the Cowboys as road favorites in this primetime matchup, and the odds have actually shifted towards Dallas as the week has gone on. The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites in Week 1, but that line now sits at Dallas -3 ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Can Jaxson Dart and the Giants keep this game inside a possession? The hiring of Harbaugh has rejuvenated the New York fan base, and there is a ton of young talent on both sides of the ball for the Giants. However, Dart’s health (and others) will be key to this team making any noise in the NFC.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks and predictions for this matchup, from player props, to anytime touchdown scorers to a spread bet and more.

Here’s a roundup of all of our favorite picks ahead of Sunday night’s showdown.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-118) vs. New York Giants – Iain MacMillan

George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153) – Peter Dewey

Javonte Williams OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-113) – Iain MacMillan

Odell Beckham Jr. Anytime TD (+800) – Iain MacMillan

Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-118) vs. New York Giants – Iain MacMillan

In his Week 1 edition of Road to 272 , SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan explained why he’s taking the Cowboys to cover as road favorites on Sunday night:

I'm not ready to buy the hype on the New York Giants. I understand that John Harbaugh is going to do a lot of things to change the culture for the better, but have Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo proven enough to the point that they should only be slight underdogs against one of the best offenses in football from last season? I'm not buying it.

If the Cowboys can make defensive adjustments this year while matching last year's offensive production, they'll be a dangerous team to face.

George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153) – Peter Dewey

If you’re looking for a Dallas player prop, I’m eyeing George Pickens as one of my favorite targets in this Sunday Night Football showdown:

George Pickens averaged over five receptions per game in the 2025 season, finishing with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine scores.

The Cowboys star showed that he can be a perfect 1B (and sometimes 1A) to CeeDee Lamb in this offense, and he should get peppered with targets in Week 1 against a Giants defense that was 16th in the league in EPA/Pass last season.

Pickens had at least five grabs in 11 of his 17 games, including a five-catch, 68-yard, one-score game against New York in Week 2. He was targeted a whopping 137 times in 17 games.

I’m high on the Dallas offense in 2026, and I think both Pickens and Lamb are candidates to have big games on Sunday night.

Javonte Williams OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-113) – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props in his Player Prop Countdown , and Williams is No. 3 pick this week:

The New York Giants had the worst run defense in football last season, allowing teams to average 5.3 yards per carry. They did little to help their run defense this offseason, including trading away Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

That could lead to Javonte Williams having a great Week 1 play. He's an underrated weapon on this Cowboys' offense, coming off a season where he racked up 1,201 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. All he has to do is hit his season average from a year ago, and this bet will cash.

Odell Beckham Jr. Anytime TD (+800) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan broke down his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and he has one long shot he can’t pass up:

We've yet to find out how much Odell Beckham Jr. will actually be involved in the Giants' offense this season, but what a moment it would be on Sunday Night Football if OBJ scores a touchdown in his return to MetLife Stadium in prime time? For the entertainment factor alone, it's worth a sprinkle at 8-1.

I’ll piggyback on this and mention that Malik Nabers is questionable and the Giants have signed a WR to their 53-man roster and elevated Braxton Berrios in the last 24 hours. They also released veteran Darius Slayton ahead of Week 1. I think there’s a real chance OBJ plays a fair share of snaps on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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