Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Porter Martone, Joel Eriksson Ek, Leo Carlsson)

We started the week with a profitable 2-1 night on Monday, and swept Tuesday’s picks with Brandon Hagel and Morgan Geekie each finding the back of the net, while Artemi Panarin had just one shot on goal.

I’m targeting Porter Martone, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Leo Carlsson for my NHL prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 22.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Porter Martone Anytime Goalscorer (+195) vs. Penguins

Joel Eriksson Ek OVER 0.5 Points (-145) vs. Stars

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135) at Oilers

Porter Martone Anytime Goalscorer (+195) vs. Penguins

I explained why I like Martone to record a point in the Penguins vs. Flyers Game 3 betting preview , and am taking him to score a goal here:

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

I’m going right back to Porter Martone to record a point at these relatively short odds in Game 3. He scored a goal in each of the first two games of the series after putting up 10 points in 9 games during the regular season.

Martone may only be 19 years old, but the teenager is coming up big in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Flyers. I’d consider taking him to score a goal (+195) as well.

Joel Eriksson Ek OVER 0.5 Points (-145) vs. Stars

I broke down this pick in the Stars vs. Wild betting preview for Game 3 :

On a team with superstars like Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Quinn Hughes, Joel Eriksson Ek flies under the radar a bit. The two-way center had a respectable 51 points in 70 games this season, and he already has four points in two playoff games.

Eriksson Ek had a strong finish to the regular season as well. He had six points during a four-game point streak before being held off the scoresheet in the regular-season finale.

Of his 51 points, 32 came via the assist, and he has an assist in each postseason game so far, so him to record an assist (+160) could be worth a look as a nice plus-odds option.

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135) at Oilers

Leo Carlsson had 10 shots on goal in Game 1, and I broke down my pick for him to get at least four SOG in the Ducks vs. Oilers betting preview :

Leo Carlsson came ready for his first playoff game, firing 14 pucks toward the net, 10 of which were shots on goal. The Ducks center ended up with a goal and an assist in the loss, and he’s been shooting the puck a ton as of late.

Carlsson ended the regular season with 38 shots on goal (55 total attempts) in his final 9 games. He went OVER 3.5 SOG in 6 of those 9 games, with 5+ SOG in 3 of them.

I can’t see a reason Carlsson won’t keep firing the puck in Game 2, and would take a ladder as high as you feel comfortable.

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