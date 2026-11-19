Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season gets underway on Thursday night with a key AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis won the first meeting between these teams this season, and that may have been a precursor for the struggles of the Texans, who are falling well short of preseason expectations.

Houston is just 3-6 through its first nine games, losing on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

C.J. Stroud and company struggled on offense in the second half of that game, and the Texans are now a long shot to make the playoffs in the AFC.

That's a serious fall from where Houston entered the 2026 season, but it is still favored by double digits at home against a Colts team that traded away several key players at the trade deadline, including DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen.

The Colts snapped a losing streak in Week 10, beating a short-handed Miami Dolphins team, but oddsmakers aren't expecting a similar result against a Houston team that needs every win it can get to make the playoffs.

For the Texans, the bright side is that New England is dealing with a major injury to quarterback Drake Maye, and teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Week 10. So, Houston's slim playoff hopes remain alive heading into this prime-time matchup.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and the SI Betting team has been predicting final scores of matchups all season long as a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread, moneyline, and total wagers. And there's always a chance that we'll be able to hit an exact score in the process!

With the Texans favored at home in this AFC South clash, here's a look at my score prediction to kick off Week 11.

Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +12.5 (-112)

Texans -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Colts: +500

Texans: -700

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

The Texans are just 2-5 against the spread when favored this season, yet oddsmakers are moving the line for this game in their favor ahead of Thursday’s kickoff. Houston opened as a 10-point favorite at home , yet that line has already climbed 2.5 points to 12.5.

The total has held steady at 44.5 with two teams in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play facing off.

Colts vs. Texans Score Prediction

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . For Thursday Night Football in Week 11, he’s taking the OVER between these AFC South teams:

With the spread in the double digits, I have no interest in backing either team. Instead, I'm going to take the OVER.

The Texans' offense has been their strength this season. They're now ninth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in that metric since Week 4. C.J. Stroud has also been phenomenal, ranking inside the top eight in almost every quarterback metric since Week 4. Now they'll get to feast against a horrific Colts defense that's 21st in opponent EPA per play.

Of course, it's hard to trust the Colts' offense, but it's time for us to continue to assume that the Houston offense is going to turn things around and become the elite unit it was the past few seasons. The biggest red flag in this game is that they're 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate, which will feed directly into the Colts' offensive strength with Jonathan Taylor.

I don’t mind the OVER in this game with both defenses struggling, but when it comes to a side, I can’t lay this many points with Houston.

The Texans have been awful against the spread in the 2026 season, losing outright to the Colts as favorites back in Week 3. So, with this spread climbing even closer to two touchdowns, I think it’s a few too many points to give an Indy team that is still trying to win since it doesn’t own its first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Houston is a one-dimensional offense this season, and the defense (20th in EPA/Play, 20th in EPA/Rush) may struggle to slow down Taylor (like MacMillan mentioned).

The Colts may not win this game, but they certainly can cover. I’ll give the Texans the nod since their season is on the line when it comes to the playoffs, but we’ve seen them lose multiple games in a similar spot already in 2026.

Final Score Prediction: Texans 26, Colts 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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