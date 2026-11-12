Commanders vs. Giants Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Bet on Giants to Win NFC East Battle)

Week 10 of the NFL season begins at MetLife Stadium as the first-place New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders for the second and final time in the 2026 regular season.

These teams played to a tie in their first meeting this season, and that could end up being huge for the winner of Thursday's game, as they will claim the season series and the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Giants are looking to take an even clearer lead in the NFC East, as they weather the storm with Jaxson Dart out for the regular season.

J.J. McCarthy and Jameis Winston have done enough for John Harbaugh's team, and New York's offense is expected to get Cam Skattebo back in action after he missed Week 9.

We're officially halfway through the season, and it's pretty shocking to see three teams in the NFC East under .500. Washington still has a high ceiling with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, but the Commanders turned in a litany of disappointing performances on their way to a 2-5-1 start. If Dan Quinn wants to keep his job, the Commanders need to pick up a couple of wins in the next few weeks, especially since the division is still winnable.

All season long, the SI Betting team is making final score predictions for every NFL game, including these primetime matchups. Score predictions are a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread, moneyline, and total bets, and there’s always a chance we end up hitting the exact score in the process.

Oddmakers have set the Giants as slight favorites at home in Week 10, but will they cover and get the win? Here's my prediction for this NFC East battle on Thursday night.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +2.5 (-110)

Giants -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders: +110

Giants: -130

Total

41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

The Giants opened as 1.5-point favorites in this matchup, but the line has since moved up a point after Harbaugh shared that both J.J. McCarthy and Cam Skattebo are tracking towards playing. The total remains a rather low one (41.5) after these teams combined for 54 points in a tie earlier this season.

Commanders vs. Giants Score Prediction

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for every game in Week 10 in his Road to 272 column . He’s targeting New York as a home favorite to cover:

I may have included the New York Giants in last week's edition of my Fraud Rankings , but my biggest issue with them has been their strength of schedule. Will I be betting on them when they take on teams like the Jaguars and 49ers in the coming weeks? Likely not, but they once again have a game against a bad team on Thursday Night Football when they face the Washington Commanders, and much like the majority of the season, I expect them to take care of business against an inferior opponent.

These two teams played to a tie in Week 5 earlier this season, but with it being a road game for the Giants and the fact that they had Jameis Winston at quarterback, I think we can admit they're in a better spot in the rematch. J.J. McCarthy has been surprisingly solid to begin his tenure with the Giants, ranking fifth in the NFL in completion percentage over expected (+5.3%) amongst quarterbacks who have played 60+ snaps this season. It's also no coincidence that over the last three weeks, the Giants have led the league in net yards per play at +1.5.

Meanwhile, the Commanders continue to be a poorly coached team that doesn't thrive in any area, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL in virtually every metric.

The Giants may not be a Super Bowl contender because of their shaky quarterback situation, but it’s pretty clear that Harbaugh has put this team in position to make the playoffs.

New York is No. 10 in EPA/Play on defense, No. 15 in EPA/Play on offense and has been one of the top teams in the league against the spread, covering in six of eight games.

Daniels has played well in the 2026 season, but it hasn’t been enough with this offense ranking in the bottom 12 in the league in several key metrics and the defense clocking in at No. 19 in EPA/Play.

At home, I’m taking the Giants to keep their winning ways going as they try to secure the top spot in the NFC East.

Final Score Prediction: Giants 20, Commanders 17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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