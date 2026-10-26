Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds Shift Slightly Towards Philly Ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 7

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with an interesting Monday Night Football matchup, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys with both teams looking to get back in the NFC East race.

Philly has lost four games in a row, and it's down starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season, paving the way for Tanner McKee to start. The Eagles are viewed as a massive long shot to win the Super Bowl (+25000) but a win on Monday night could change those odds since they'd jump Dallas in the division standings.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off back-to-back primetime losses and have put themselves in a hole as they look to chase down the New York Giants (4-2-1) in the division. Dak Prescott and Co. have been a top-10 offense in the 2026 seson, but the defense is one of the worst in the league, ranking dead last in EPA/Pass.

Dallas opened as a 5.5-point favorite in this rivalry matchup, but the odds have shifted towards the Eagles ahead of Monday's kickoff. Philly is now a 4.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings, though it's +170 (an implied probability of 37.04 percent) to get the win.

Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is expected to return for the Eagles in this matchup, which is a massive boost to an offense that struggled to get much going in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Since Dallas has been so bad defensively, the Eagles may be able to hang around in this game, even though the public doesn't see that happening.

Per DraftKings, 82 percent of the moneyline bets and 71 percent of the spread bets in this matchup are on Dallas.

No matter how you plan on betting on this Monday night matchup, the SI Betting team has you covered. Senior editor Iain MacMillan makes his pick for every game each week in his Road to 272 column, and we've shared prop bets and a score prediction for this NFC East clash. With a ton at stake in the division, this should be a great primetime matchup to close out the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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