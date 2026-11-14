Dolphins vs. Colts Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Indianapolis Cover at Home?)

The Miami Dolphins visit the Indianapolis Colts in a battle between two of the worst teams in the league in Week 10.

The Colts made a few trades this week, but elected to keep Jonathan Taylor. Perhaps he can help them end a five-game losing streak.

Miami picked up its first win of the season a few weeks ago at MetLife Stadium over the Jets, but has since lost to the Patriots and Lions.

The Colts beat the Dolphins 33-8 early last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Dolphins vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-105)

Colts -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +160

Colts: -190

Total

38.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The line has moved an important point from -2.5 to -3.5 since the odds opened for this game, with the total dropping a bit from 42.5 to 38.5 after the deadline.

Dolphins vs. Colts Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Colts are bad and are certainly worth fading most weeks this season, but being only 2.5-point home favorites against the worst team in the NFL is a bit insulting. The Colts at least have some talent, especially on offense, while the Dolphins seem to be mailing it in this season. The Dolphins scored a measly nine points while gaining only 4.6 yards per play against the Lions' abysmal defense last week, which is a bad sign for them moving forward.

The Colts can at least still run the football, and now they'll be able to really ride Jonathan Taylor as the Dolphins rank 29th in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. That's enough for me to take the Colts with the spread set at less than a field goal.

Pick: Colts -2.5 (-105) via DraftKings

I weirdly have quite a bit of confidence in the Colts this week after keeping Jonathan Taylor at the deadline. He alone gives them the upper hand against Miami, and I think this could be a feel-good win for the Colts this week.

Final Score Prediction: Colts 23, Dolphins 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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