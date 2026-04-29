Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Lightning, Penguins-Flyers, Mammoth-Golden Knights)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Wednesday night with a Game 6 and a pair of Game 5s.

The Philadelphia Flyers get another crack at eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6., The other two series are tied 2-2, with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Montreal Canadiens, and Utah Mammoth visiting the Vegas Golden Knights.

I’m targeting a road underdog, home favorite, and an OVER for my NHL picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 29.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+142) at Tampa Bay Lightning

Philadelphia Flyers (-122) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights OVER 5.5 (-135)

Montreal Canadiens (+142) at Tampa Bay Lightning

We hit on a road dog at this price with the Boston Bruins last night, and I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Lightning betting preview :

The Canadiens have been road warriors all year long. They went 24-9-8 on the road in the regular season, matching their 24 wins at home. They then won Game 1 and went to overtime in Game 2 in Tampa Bay.

This has been a fairly even series thus far, and Tampa Bay’s home ice advantage doesn’t warrant a -175 price, in my opinion.

Montreal is the up-and-coming team in the Atlantic Division while the Lightning are looking to extend their dynasty with the likes of Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy. I just think the Habs are a deeper team right now and have value as +145 underdogs.

As an extra tidbit for this best bets article, I wouldn’t mind sprinkling something on this game to go overtime at +300 or better.

Philadelphia Flyers (-122) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

I explained why I think the third time’s the charm for the Flyers in the Game 6 betting preview :

The Flyers had their chances to tie those two losses, only losing by two (with an empty-netter) at home and then one in Pittsburgh to bring the series back to Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Despite the Penguins being the better team with their backs against the wall, the Flyers weren’t out of either of those losses.

The whistles should be quieter here late in the series, which only benefits the Flyers. I’ll take them to close out the Penguins in Game 6.

Taking the Flyers on the puck line at -1.5 (+205) or even -2.5 (+340) could be a fun play. If Pittsburgh is trailing late, Dan Muse could get aggressive with pulling the goalie for the extra attacker in an elimination game.

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights OVER 5.5 (-135)

I broke down this pick in the Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Game 5 betting preview :

I don’t think the Golden Knights should be this big of favorites in Game 5, although I do think Vegas ultimately is likely to win the game. The odds should be closer to maybe -140 or so given how Utah has played in this series.

So I’m either going with the Mammoth at +140 or taking a total, and I think I’m going to go with the OVER on Wednesday night.

There were nine goals in Game 4, eight scored at 5-on-5 and one scored shorthanded. Carter Hart has been especially shaky in net, and the Golden Knights have shown that they can keep up with the Mammoth’s offense.

These are two teams that can put the puck in the net. I’d play this up to OVER 6.5 (+110) with a 3-3 correct score in regulation (+1100) possibly in the cards.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.