Panthers vs. Packers Odds Move Slightly Towards Packers for Thursday Night Football in Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off tonight, as the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers in their second Thursday Night Football game of the season.

Green Bay already has a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in 2026, but oddsmakers have set Jordan Love and company as favorites in this game after Carolina was blown out in Week 7 by the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers.

This matchup has some major implications for the NFC playoff picture, as the Packers (4-3) have fallen to last place in a loaded NFC North while the Panthers (3-3) have a small lead in the NFC South. A win would go a long way for both squads in the wild card race, as the head-to-head tiebreaker could come back up later on in the regular season.

The SI Betting team has been tracking the line movement for this game all week, and there was another small shift with kickoff about 12 hours way.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +3.5 (-110)

Packers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers: +160

Packers: -192

Total

47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

While the spread has remained the same in this game, the moneyline has made a slight move towards Green Bay, jumping from -185 to -192 on Thursday morning. According to DraftKings, 78 percent of the moneyline bets and 60 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Packers.

If you're looking to bet on this NFC battle, the SI Betting team has game picks, player props, anytime touchdown scorer picks and more on Thursday.

Even with the latest movement, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column -- where he bets on every NFL game, every week -- why he likes the Pack at home:

I wrote about how I was out on the Panthers last week, and I proved to be right as they ended up on the wrong side of a blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I'm still out on this Panthers team, as they seem like a significant regression candidate after a strong start to the season. Bryce Young, up until last week, had been playing leaps and bounds better than he had the previous three seasons, and I'm of the belief that it's more of a sign of an abnormally strong start against some bad defenses as opposed to a quarterback who improved by tenfold in a single offseason.

The Packers' defense ranks 12th in opponent EPA per play and 10th in opponent EPA per dropback, so with them being on their home field on a short week, I expect them to get to Young in this game.

There's always a chance these odds shift again before kickoff on Thursday night, so stay tuned with the SI Betting team for the latest updates on everything Panthers vs. Packers in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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