Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever vs. Lynx, Rae Burrell, Sun vs. Wings)

Sunday’s WNBA action features four exciting games, including an early afternoon matchup between two title contenders in the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are on fire right now, winning five games in a row to jump into the No. 4 seed in the league. However, they have a tough matchup with Napheesa Collier back for a Minnesota team that is 24-6 in 2026 and on a nine-game winning streak of its own.

While that matchup is clearly the game to watch on Sunday, there are several other storylines to watch as well, especially with Dallas and Golden State in action and battling for top-four spots in the standings.

Plus, after the Los Angeles Sparks’ decision to trade Kelsey Plum shook up the league early on Sunday morning, the Sparks are in action this afternoon as underdogs against the Portland Fire.

So, how should we bet on this slate of games with the trade deadline set for 3 p.m. EST?

After a sweep on Friday (shoutout to yet another Kelsey Mitchell prop coming through), I’m eyeing three bets for the four-game slate on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Today, I decided to do things a little backwards, sharing the betting previews for every game in the W before writing this edition of Peter’s Points. So, without further ado, here are the top plays I landed on, including a prop bet for a Los Angeles Sparks guard that should have a bigger role going forward.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 70-57 (-0.03 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 245-220-2 (+2.88 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana Fever +5.5 (-105) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Rae Burrell 15+ Points (-142)

Connecticut Sun-Dallas Wings UNDER 173.5 (-108)

Indiana Fever +5.5 (-105) vs. Minnesota Lynx

The Fever are underdogs on the road against the Lynx on Sunday, but I shared in my betting preview for this game why I don’t trust Minnesota to cover the spread, even though it has won nine games in a row:

The Lynx have proven this season that they’re the best team in the WNBA, and Collier’s return to the lineup has only bolstered Minnesota’s chances of winning the title.

That being said, the Lynx haven’t exactly been great against the spread during this nine-game winning streak. Minnesota is just 2-9 against the spread over its last 11 games, and it’s fallen to 5-8 against the number when favored at home.

Minnesota finally covered on Thursday against the Toronto Tempo, winning by 32 points, but it was the first time the team won by 11 or more points in a game since mid-June.

Now, oddsmakers are giving the Lynx a two-possession cushion against a Fever team that has the best offense in the WNBA.

Indiana ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating, effective field goal percentage and points per game, and Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have both been on fire scoring the ball as of late.

That duo is tough to deal with for any team, including this Lynx squad that is No. 2 in the W in defensive rating. While I think there’s a good chance Minnesota still wins this game, this spread is a little larger than I expected between these two Finals contenders.

The Fever are on an impressive five-game winning streak, and they’ve been great against the spread on the road (8-5), including a 3-2 mark against the number when set as road underdogs.

I’ll take the points in this matinee matchup, as Indiana’s offense should be good enough for it to at least hang around on Sunday.

Rae Burrell 15+ Points (-142)

Plum is no longer in the picture for the Sparks, and that means Rae Burrell is going to have an expanded role the rest of the way. The Sparks guard is already having a career season, and she may be undervalued against a weak Portland defense on Sunday:

Sparks guard Rae Burrell has stepped up in a big way with Plum only appearing in 12 games this season, and she should have a major role in the offense now that that five-time All-Star is headed to Phoenix.

Burrell is averaging a career-high 13.4 points on 10.1 shots per game, shooting an impressive 46.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3. Since July 1, Burrell has scored 17 or more points in six of her nine games, including four games with at least 20 points. Over her last 15 games, she’s scored 17 or more points 10 times.

So, I don’t mind taking her to score 15 or more points against a Portland team that has struggled defensively all season long. The Fire are No. 14 in the league in defensive rating and No. 13 in opponent points per game, allowing over 91 points per night.

Burrell had 10 points off the bench the last time these teams played, and she should have an expanded role on Sunday with Plum no longer in the picture for L.A.

Connecticut Sun-Dallas Wings UNDER 173.5 (-108)

No team in the WNBA has hit the UNDER more often than the Dallas Wings, and they could play a slugfest at home against a Sun team that has been awful on offense in 2026. I broke down this bet in today’s betting preview as these teams square off for the second time this season:

These teams combined for 169 points in their first meeting in Connecticut, and Dallas remains the No. 1 team in the WNBA at hitting the UNDER (55.2 percent of the time) in 2026.

The Wings are No. 5 in the WNBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, and they’ve gone under this total in back-to-back games out of the break. Plus, the Sun are the worst offensive team in the league, ranking dead last in offensive rating, points per game and effective field goal percentage.

CT played some higher-scoring games early in the season due to a poor defense, but it has improved on that end as of late, ranking fourth in the W in defensive rating over its last 15 games.

Neither of these teams like to push the pace, ranking No. 10 (CT) and No. 11 (Dallas) in the W this season. Given the inconsistency of the Connecticut offense, any game with less possessions than the league average is going to have a greater chance of going UNDER.

Even if Dallas wins big on Sunday, I think 173.5 is a little high considering these teams failed to clear this line even when the Sun scored above their season average against Dallas back on July 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .