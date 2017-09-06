College Basketball

Kentucky Basketball Telethon Raises $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

0:47 | NFL
Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

John Calipari and the Kentucky men's basketball team raised $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief during a telethon hosted Sunday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Former Wildcats Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle each called in to donate $5,000 each, the families of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell and Calipari donated $25,000 and Calipari later said he would donate an extra $50,000, according the Herald-Leader. Jon Hock, who directed ESPN's 30 for 30 on Calipari donated $100,000 as well, according to the Herald-Leader.

In addition to the "Teaming Up for Texas" telethon, Kentucky also raised $150,000 through an alumni charity basketball game, according to the Herald-Leader.

Calipari told the Herald-Leader that it's important to him to do more with his players than just prepare for basketball games, saying "you cheat the position if all you're going to do is watch film and coach your team." This year's roster also features one player from Houston.

• J.J Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Surpasses $20 Million

The Wildcats are among a long list of athletes and teams who have either donated or looked to help raise donations for Hurricane Harvey relief.

