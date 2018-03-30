Remember back when Sister Jean was just the cute 98-year-old Loyola-Chicago team chaplain?

Two weeks was such a long time ago on the internet.

Thanks to the Ramblers' run to the Final Four and the immediate appeal of Sister Jean, she has transformed into a full-fledged college basketball celebrity. From concerns over her bracket to shots of her during games to post-game interviews to bobbleheads to t-shirts to a fake Twitter account to questions about if people even know who she is, Sister Jean is on the verge of taking over the entire 2018 NCAA tournament.

So it only made sense that she had her own press conference at the Final Four in San Antonio.

• Look: Sister Jean Had a Slightly Different Look During Loyola-Chicago's Last Final Four Run

There were a decent amount of heartwarming moments from the press conference.

A few people showed up to the Sister Jean presser this morning... #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/MAIHOlGUqD — Loyola Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 30, 2018

WATCH LIVE: Sister Jean Schmidt, Loyola-Chicago's team chaplain, gives a press conference ahead of the #FinalFour https://t.co/Drjpnj3w9X pic.twitter.com/971m5bNou4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2018

"We have a little slogan we say, 'Worship, work and win.' We need to do all of those things. God always hears, but maybe he thinks it is better for us to do the L instead of the W," Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean says https://t.co/Drjpnj3w9X #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/wsqvYMIHLK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2018

Sister Jean to media: “You’re great people. Don’t let anyone put you down at any time.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 30, 2018

Sister Jean is living her best life. pic.twitter.com/8NCsA2yKKg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2018

Sister Jean gives a disappointed sigh when she’s told her 15-minute session is done. “I could stay for an hour.” — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) March 30, 2018

Sister Jean just said the company that made her bobblehead can retire after her sales 😂



(Her bobblehead won’t ship until June, but has already sold more than 10,000 units) — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 30, 2018

But while Sister Jean has become the most popular member of the Ramblers, Friday's press conference also put into question if the players have been cast aside for her.

Sister Jean and #Loyola player Marques Townes have simultaneous media availabilities at the #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/7jJnTg5DQ4 — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) March 30, 2018

Although, they may not seem to mind.

In San Antonio, Loyola players were all beyond thrilled and dang near giddy about the attention Sister Jean is getting. Clayton Custer said he wants the world to know her and hear her message. — Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) March 30, 2018

But the apex of the entire media session was Sister Jean's hot take that God would like NCAA more than the NBA because the players aren't paid.

Sister Jean on whether God is a basketball fan: “He probably is. And he probably is more of the NCAA than the NBA.” — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 30, 2018

SISTER JEAN 🔥 TAKE:



God likes the NCAA more than the NBA because “these young players play with their heart and not for financial gain.” — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) March 30, 2018

So naturally, in came the jokes.

We reget to inform you that Sister Jean is an NBA hater. https://t.co/HJew2n5Cs6 — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 30, 2018

In light of Sister Jean's press conference, I just asked my 96-year-old-grandmother for her take on basketball: "It's a nice grouping of talent. Requires skill." — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 30, 2018

Sister Jean thinks God doesn’t want to watch some of his finest work in LeBron James lmao what a nitwit — #Mickstape (@ColeyMick) March 30, 2018

We regret to inform you Sister Jean is Bad Now https://t.co/roaarJPd7H — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) March 30, 2018

. . .NBA Twitter was just waiting, they wanted Sister Jean to fall long before these quotes lol. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) March 30, 2018

blue pill: immediately stop asking sister jean questions



red pill: ‘so sister jean how do you feel about benghazi’ https://t.co/4O3m0uAiYW — jay kang (@jaycaspiankang) March 30, 2018

If Sister Jean had said, “God likes college basketball more because advancing the ball to halfcourt after timeouts violates natural law” it would have gone over better — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 30, 2018

"Do you think God likes basketball, Sister Jean?"



"YES! HE PREFERS THE NCAA BUT ONLY BECAUSE WEIRD CELTICS TWITTER WAS TOO MUCH FOR HIM. HE THINKS THE GAME ON THE PRO LEVEL IS SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER." — Sames Jingleton (@jakewhitacre) March 30, 2018

Sister Jean has milkshake ducked https://t.co/q5G8A7Ulhy — az (@zieg) March 30, 2018

Let's see how many people will be Michigan fans for the sake of the NBA. Loyola-Chicago and the Wolverines face off at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday.