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March Madness Fans Go Wild in San Diego | College Road Trip
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Transcript
It's your girl Jenna Bay here in San Diego with Sports Illustrated, about to talk to some diehard college basketball fans.
Which team are you here to support?
Panthers.
Lawrence, Kansas, baby.
Go Jayhawk.
Let's go, Rockhaw.
You and I, Panthers, baby.
Let's go.
Go, Panthers.
Villanova, Utah State.
Utah State Aggies.
Now what does it mean to have the heart of a Panthers?
Small town of Iowa.
We've got a lot of.
Alum that are out here from the West Coast here to support Crimson and Blue, baby.
Ever since I was born, Lawrence, Kansas, rock shock.
So my brother is the starting center, Duke Brennan.
So it's huge, it's awesome.
We have the whole family here and it just means so much that he's a part of such a grand program, a blue blood and a brotherhood.
Live and breathe Panther basketball and all their sports.
We've won 3 Natties, so you know, winning is in the DNA, you know, having that Philly toughness, having that pride.
Do you have a favorite memory of being a supporter, a fan?
Yeah, in 2008, Mario Chalmers, you know, Darnell Jackson, Sharon Collins.
I was in 8th grade, won the national championship.
I was there at that parade.