How Virginia Tech Started Using 'Enter Sandman' for its Entrance

The Hokies considered songs by Guns N' Roses and the Alan Parsons Project before settling on the Metallica hit.

By Michael Shapiro
October 06, 2018

Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium is known as one of college football's most electric atmospheres, especially when the Hokies take the field prior to kickoff. 

The Blacksburg, Va., faithful have followed the same routine since 2000, cheering on the Hokies as the run onto the field to the Metallica hit "Enter Sandman."

The tradition began when Virginia Tech added a new scoreboard to Lane Stadium in 2000, subsequently using the scoreboard for an entrance video. After consideing "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses and "Sirius" by the Alan Parsons Project for their pregame hype video, the Hokies opted to go with "Enter Sandman," the same song used for former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. 

"Enter Sandman" was first used by Virgina Tech on Aug. 27, 2000 when the Hokies were slated to face Georgia Tech in the season opener. But thunderstorms postponed the contest, and the date is now most famous for lightning striking Lee Corso's car in a parking lot near Lane Stadium. 

Here's what the entrance looks like during a big game. 

The Hokies' entrance song will next be heard on Saturday as Virgina Tech hosts Notre Dame. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

