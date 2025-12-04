Washington & Oregon Fans FACE OFF in Trivia Showdown! | College Road Trip

We are here in Seattle for Oregon versus Washington, but we're not just here for the game. We're hitting the tailgates for a scavenger hunt and also putting fans to the test with some college football trivia. Let's get started. Hey guys, how's it going? How we doing? Lots of purple, not a lot of green. All right, you guys, I have some news for you. I am on a tailgating scavenger hunt, and I have been on the. Lookout all day for two people wearing purple tracksuits, and oh my goodness, look, we found them. Tell me what inspired these outfits today because you guys are making a statement. There's a lot of people out here dressed a lot of different ways, but none of them are wearing tracksuits, and I don't understand why. Do you think the world would be a better place if more people wore tracksuits? All I know is when people look at us, they smile. It's all about being a dog. You guys think that you have the best game day outfits at Husky Stadium. I mean, I haven't personally seen anybody get more compliments than we have today. I think they're pretty genuine, so yeah, I would say so. They're comfortable. They're versatile. Lots of stretching, no doubt, lots of dancing. Exactly . Go dogs. Do it. Go dogs, go dogs. Keep it moving. Wow, we've got a beautiful purple and gold bus right over here. So tell me how long you guys have been bringing this bus to the Husky tailgate. 22 years. We've been tailgating since we were in college, and we needed a bigger, a bigger van. Where do you get a purple and gold van? We painted it. A plus for school spirit. I love it, guys. Tell me why you love the dogs because it's the best football team in college football. I mean, the stailgating is pretty cool. Have you been on a boat yet? Can you get us on a boat? We are on the hunt for a Washington husky flag on a boat . OK, and amazing, look at this. We found two, and that is what we call sailgating. We're on the hunt for a live husky. I need an actual dog. I need to get a little woof woof. I'm looking for a live Washington husky. Have you seen one? I'm the live Washington husky, but I need a dog that says wolf. I can do that. Woof woof. Hm, do we see a dog over here? I thought I saw a dog over here. Look who I found. It is the one and only Harry the Husky. Look at this handsome guy right here. Best friends forever. Nothing like college football. OK, and we've been looking for someone at the tailgates that has fish. So you have smoked salmon right here. Tell me about the salmon. King salmon caught in Canada this summer, smoked it here locally. You guys have salmon. Every tailgate, not every tailgate. Only big games. And tell me why you love the Huskies. I graduated in 1985. All my kids graduated from the University of Washington. This little guy is going to go to the University of Washington . He's a Husky in the making. He's going to get a go. Next on the list, we're putting Oregon and Washington fans from Te Facebook groups to the test with some college football trivia, but here's the twist, they also have to make a field goal under stress. Let's get started. What's the name of Washington's mascot? Harry, I actually don't know. Harry the Husky. All right, there's two. There's Harry the Husky, and then there's Dubs. Look at this guy. He's wearing his jersey. Get out of here. OK. What Washington quarterback finished as a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2023? Oh no. Michael Pen Junior. Michael Pennox Jr. There you go, Michael Pennox. That's right. Justin Herbert. No, Michael Pennox. That's right. Michael Pennox. That's right. Who was the head coach of Washington during their undefeated 1991 national championship season. Don James, that's right. Don James correct. Don James Don James, that's correct. How many national championships do the Huskies have? 231 incorrect, a little bit more. 3 incorrect, a little less. 22, that's correct. What is the name of UWub's fight song? Oh, actually I don't know. What's our fight song? Oh Washington incorrect. Bow Down to Washington. Bow Down Washington. Oh, Bow Down to Washington. There you go. What's the name of the student section at Husky football games? Dog kennel. Dog pound. Not quite. The dog pound. It's called the dog path . We'll move on. Which longtime rival does Washington play in the Apple Cup? Washington State, Washington State, that's correct. Washington State. That's correct. Washington State. That's correct. Which former Husky running back is the team's all-time leading rusher and is currently a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Dylan Johnson? No, shoot, I don't know. Miles Gaskin. That's right. This is the 118th meeting between Oregon and UW, who leads the overall series with 63 wins. Washington, Washington Washington. That's correct. Washington, that's correct. Who was the only player between both schools to win a Heisman. Oh Marcus Mariota, uh, Mariota, Marcus Mariota, Marcus Mariota, Marcus Mariota, perfect. Nice. That'll do it for this episode of Side College Road Trip. We'll see you next weekend in Atlanta.