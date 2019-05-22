Howard will replace John Beilein, who was hired by the Cavaliers in May.

Juwan Howard has agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Michigan to become the Wolverines’ new head coach, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The deal will be starting at $2 million annually with a base salary of $400,000, the school announced.

Howard will replace longtime coach John Beilein, who was hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 13. ESPN's Jay Williams publicly called for the former NBA All-Star to be considered for the vacancy after Beilein's departure, a stance that former Wolverine Jalen Rose echoed. Howard was rumored to be in the mix to take over the Wolverines' program alongside Providence's Ed Cooley, who pulled his name from consideration Tuesday when he signed a multi-year extension with the Friars.

The 46-year-old coach most recently served as an assistant for the Miami Heat from 2013–2019. Howard joined Miami's coaching staff after retiring in 2013 on the heels of his second consecutive NBA Championship with the Heat during the "Big Three" era led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Both James and Wade expressed their approval of the pick when reports of Howard's hire first surfaced Tuesday.

Selected by the Washington Bullets as the fifth pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Howard spent his first seven seasons with Washington. During his 19-year career, Howard also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Bobcats and Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Heat in 2010.

Howard also interviewed for openings with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Timberwolves this spring.