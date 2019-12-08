Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out and bowl games are being announced, the coaching carousel has been put into motion.

Larger hirings have already taken place, including Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss and Mike Norvell to Florida State, but much is left to be sorted out.

Here are the latest college football coaching carousel rumors:

Georgia associate and offensive line coach Sam Pittman is considered the top candidate for Arkansas's head coaching job. The deal is "90% done," per Stadium's Brett McMurphy. Pittman spent time with Arkansas in 2013-15 as an assistant coach, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. (Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports; Chris Low, ESPN)

Appalachian State's Eli Drinkwitz has emerged as a strong candidate for Missouri's coaching vacancy. (Bruce Feldman, FOX Sports)