No. 1 LSU will face off against No. 3 Clemson on Monday in New Orleans to decide college football's national champion.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

LSU beat Oklahoma in a 63–28 blowout to reach the College Football Playoff national championship.

Joe Burrow went 29-for-39, throwing for 493 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns in the record-breaking performance. Burrow set a record for completion percentage over the season with a 77.9% mark, shattering the previous record set by Colt McCoy. The Heisman Trophy winner's throws weren't just dinks and dunks, either as his average yards per completion was 14.03 throughout the season.

Other players to watch for include Justin Jefferson, LSU's electric wideout, and Ja'Marr Chase, his counterpart at the wide receiver position.

Clemson will play in its fourth national championship game in the last five seasons. The Tigers beat No. 2 Ohio State 29–23 in a College Football Playoff semifinal nail-biter to reach the title game. The Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff for five straight seasons.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has improbably improved from his stellar 2018 season, throwing for more yards and touchdowns with a higher completion percentage than he did on last season's title-winning squad.

Other Clemson players to watch out for include wide receiver Travis Etienne, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Justyn Ross, who had 301 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama in last year's National Championship.

