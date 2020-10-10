No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the remaining undefeated teams in the SEC will face off on Saturday, Oct. 10 as No. 14 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia meet at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Volunteers (2-0) are coming off a 35-12 victory over Missouri, while the Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Auburn 27-6. Georgia opened as 13.5-point favorites over Tennessee.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial.

The Bulldogs enter Saturday's matchup on a three-year winning streak against the Volunteers and lead the all-time series 24–23–2. Tennessee has lost the last three contests by an average of 32 points and last beat the Bulldogs in 2016.

No. 3 Georgia has sported one of the top defenses in college football this season, allowing the second-fewest yards per play in the country at 3.84 and holding teams to an average of eight points through their first two games. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has recorded three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 64.9% completion while running back Zamir White has rushed for three scores in the early season.

Meanwhile, No. 14 Tennessee holds its highest ranking since 2016 behind its increased running game, highlighted by its 232 rushing yards against Missouri on Saturday. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has thrown for two and rushed for three touchdowns, along with zero interceptions, on 61.1% completion through his first two games.

A limited number of fans will be in attendance for the SEC matchup as Sanford Stadium has allowed for 20-25% capacity this season.